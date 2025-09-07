Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 11:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Balaji Wafers in talks with leading PE firms to sell up to 10% stake

Balaji Wafers in talks with leading PE firms to sell up to 10% stake

PE funds, flush with record capital, are eyeing opportunities in India's branded consumer, technology, and healthcare sectors

Balaji Wafers, headquartered in Rajkot, makes chips, namkeens, and confectionery under the Balaji brand, with a strong presence in western and central India. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sharleen DsouzaDev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Gujarat-based Balaji Wafers is in talks with leading private equity (PE) firms to sell up to 10 per cent of the company at a valuation of about ₹40,000 crore ($4.53 billion), according to people familiar with the matter. 
The Virani brothers — Chandubhai, Bhikhubhai, and Kanubhai — who founded and control the firm, are considering a partial stake sale to fund expansion across India. One of the people said Haldiram’s recent deal, which valued the firm at $10 billion, has set a benchmark in the snacks category, prompting Balaji’s promoters to explore a cash-out. 
In March this year, Haldiram raised
