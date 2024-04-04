Sensex (    %)
                             
Bandhan Mutual Fund announces launch of the Bandhan Innovation Fund

The fund is ideal for investors with a long-term investment horizon and higher risk appetite, looking for diversification in their satellite portfolio and generating potential alpha

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Bandhan Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday announced the launch of the Bandhan Innovation Fund. The scheme will open for subscription on April 10 and will invest in companies with substantial R&D investment, high skilled-employee costs, potentially higher margins or growth, unique products or services, non-linear business models, and a notable brand presence.
 
"The fund will allocate its investments across a spectrum of innovators: 35-45 per cent to leading innovators with substantial industry R&D investments; 35-45 per cent to rising innovators utilising innovation for a competitive edge; and 10-15 per cent to emerging innovators," the fund house said in a release.
The fund, according to Bandhan MF, is ideal for investors with a long-term investment horizon and higher risk appetite, looking for diversification in their satellite portfolio and generating potential alpha.

Topics : Bandhan Bank Mutual Funds Bandhan

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

