Education loan financier HDFC Credila to raise Rs 2,700 cr in fresh equity

Education loan financier HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd is looking at a fresh capital infusion of Rs 2,700 crore after the new set of investors - global investors EQT and ChrysCapital - came on board in FY24.

Besides EQT, ChrysCapital, and HDFC Bank, Korean financial services player Shinhan Bank will chip in as an investor.

Arijit Sanyal, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Credila, said the board has cleared a proposal for raising fresh equity.

Shinhan Bank will infuse Rs 1,500 crore through preferential issuance. Existing shareholders EQT, ChrysCapital, and HDFC Bank will invest up to Rs 1,200 crore through a rights issue of shares.

This capital raising is expected to be completed in the first quarter of the current financial year and it will be sufficient to support growth for 18-24 months, Sanyal told Business Standard in an interview.

The fresh capital will be used to support growth and also reduce the leverage for the company which saw more than a two-fold growth in Assets Under Management (AUM) in 21 months to over Rs 25,000 crore as of the end of December 2023.

In FY24, EQT and ChrysCapital had acquired a 90 per cent stake from the HDFC group. About Rs 2,003.6 crore came as an investment, out of which Rs 1,303.6 crore were brought in as part of the stake sale transaction in March 2024, according to CARE Ratings.

The rating agency said the increase in disbursements in FY23 amounting to Rs 7,992 crore and 9MFY24 amounting to Rs 10,823 crore led to significant growth with AUM at Rs 25,237 crore as of December 31, 2023. Its AUMs were at Rs 8,838 crore as of March 31, 2022. The majority of its portfolio consists of loans to students going overseas for education.

A higher rate of loan growth has been witnessed post-FY21 and only a moderate proportion of loans have been fully repaid due to the inherent nature of the long tenure of education loans. Consequently, Credila FSL’s loan book remains moderately seasoned in nature.

The pace of growth of loans may moderate when compared to the rapid expansion of books seen between March 2022 to December 2023 if student admission trends going abroad from India come down, Sanyal said.

Care Ratings has revised the ratings for long-term bank facilities to “AA” from “AAA”. With the consummation of the stake sale transaction, CARE Ratings removed the company from the Rating Watch with Negative Implications status.