Bank of India to start wealth management business by March 26: Karnatak

Bank of India (BoI) will focus on 1,000 branches out of its 5,200-branch network to attract high net-worth individuals (HNIs) to garner durable money, amid growing pressure on its retail deposits. This is part of a plan to enhance the granularity of deposits and set up a wealth management business by March 2026.

The Mumbai-based public sector lender will also open 200 new branches in semi-urban areas during this financial year as part of a five-point plan to intensify resources mobilisation.

Rajneesh Karnatak, managing director and chief executive officer, BoI told Business Standard said the bank will focus on customers