Bank of Maharashtra reports 16% credit growth in Q4 at Rs 2.03 trn

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday said it has posted a credit growth of 16.31 per cent at Rs 2.03 trillion for the March quarter.

The outstanding credit was Rs 1.75 trillion at the end of March 31, 2023, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The Pune-headquartered lender reported 15.63 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 2.70 trillion as against Rs 2.34 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

During the quarter, it said, Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) declined to 52.73 per cent of the total deposits as against 53.39 per cent.

The Credit Deposit (CD) ratio increased to 75.23 per cent at the end of March 31, 2024 as against 74.87 per cent in the year-ago period.