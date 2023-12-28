Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bata India receives Rs 60 crore notice from sales tax authorities

The notice dated December 27, 2023, pertains to several issues raised in a final audit report on December 25, for the 2018-19 financial year, according to the filing

Bata

File Photo: The logo of Bata shoes brand is pictured on a store in Paris (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Footwear major Bata India has received a notice from the State Tax Officer, Anna Salai Assessment Circle, Chennai, amounting to Rs 60.56 crore, the company said in a filing to the bourses on Thursday.
The notice dated December 27, 2023, pertains to several issues raised in a final audit report on December 25, for the 2018-19 financial year, according to the filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The issues raised include differences in turnover on outward supplies in the monthly GST returns, differences in tax on outward supplies in the GSTR-9 & GSTR-9C returns, excess Input Tax Credit (ITC) availed, and ITC Reversal on credit note.
The company said it initially received an audit notice on April 27, 2023, and submitted relevant documents in response.
Bata India was given a personal hearing on January 10, 2024, to present its case and provide further information on the disputed issues, as per the filing.
The company expressed confidence in its ability to defend the case before the authorities concerned.
"It is believed that the company has a good case to defend the matters without any material financial impact," Bata India said.

Also Read

Bata India rallies 6% on report company in talks to tie-up with Adidas

Bata India posts first profit drop in two years on sluggish demand

Footwear maker Bata India in partnership talks with Adidas: Report

Optimistic about company's future growth, says Bata India chairman

Bata re-enters premium segment, eyes 20% sales from online channels

Suzlon bags 300 MW project from Apraava Energy to supply wind turbines

Firstcry's parent firm Brainbees Solutions files papers to go public

ICRA assigns AA+ rating to Adani Ports on strong business profile

Pratt & Whitney engines caused damage of Rs 10,000 crore to Go First: Wadia

Food delivery app Zomato gets Rs 402 cr show cause notice over unpaid GST

Topics : Bata India tax tax notice issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon