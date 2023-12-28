Firstcry's parent firm Brainbees Solutions files papers to go public

Firstcry IPO: Brainbees Solutions, the parent company of online retailer Firstcry, has filed for an initial public offer (IPO), as reported by news agency Reuters. Brainbees Solutions will sell shares worth Rs 1,816 crore ($218 million) and existing investors, including SoftBank, will sell up to 54.4 million shares.

SoftBank had sold shares worth Rs 630 crore ($310 million) in FirstCry earlier this month. The Japanese conglomerate had invested $400 million in FirstCry at an enterprise valuation of $900 million. After the sale, it was left with shares valued in the range of $800-900 million which it had planned to sell later.

According to intelligence platform Tofler, Brainbees had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 486.05 crore in 2022-23. However, its consolidated revenue was up over twofold to Rs 5,632.53 crore for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2023.

It had reported a net loss of Rs 78.68 crore and its revenue from operations was at Rs 2,401.28 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022.