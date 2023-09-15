BEL bags Rs 2,118.57 crore order from Cochin Shipyard for various equipment

Bharat Electronics Limited received an order of Rs 2,118.57 crore from Cochin Shipyard Limited for supply of various equipment consisting of sensors, weapon equipment, fire control systems and communication equipment for six numbers of next generation missile vessels and class of anti-surface warfare corvettes for Indian Navy.

This project will have participation of Indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, which are sub-vendors of BEL, Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement on Friday.

The equipment manufactured by BEL are part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programme.

The company has also received additional orders worth Rs 886 crore since the last disclosure on August 25 and the said orders pertain to upgrade of AFNET SATCOM N/W, upgrade of Akash missiles with RF Seeker, inertial navigation system and other equipment with accessories and spares, among others.

"With this, BEL has in all received orders worth Rs 14,384 crore till now in the financial year 2023-24", it added.

Also Read Cochin Shipyard partners with ASAP Kerala to impart skill training to youth Cochin Shipyard surges 15%, hits new high in weak market on strong outlook Defence stocks pricing in all positives and offer limited upside: Analysts Defence stocks on roll: Mazagon Dock, BDL, Cochin Shipyard surge up to 10% Cochin Shipyard hits record high, up 37% in three days post strong Q1 show LVMH, Gucci to expand in India with new outlets in Reliance's luxury mall Sovereign wealth funds bullish on RRVL as valuation doubles in three years Dabur eyes Rs 5,000 crore sales from healthcare in around 5 years Dunzo defers employee salaries for June and July yet again to November Axis Bank investment banking unit's co-CEO Chirag Negandhi resigns