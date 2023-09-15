close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Axis Bank investment banking unit's co-CEO Chirag Negandhi resigns

Axis Capital, one of the country's biggest investment banking firms, has been a part of some successful initial public offerings over the past year, including Cyient DLM, Mankind Pharma, Bikaji Food

Representative image

Representative image

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The co-CEO of Axis Bank's investment banking unit Axis Capital, Chirag Negandhi, has resigned, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

The investment bank will likely tap an outside candidate for Negandhi's role, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Axis Capital named another co-Chief Executive Salil Pitale as the interim managing director and CEO, as per the memo. Negandhi spent more than 13 years at the Axis' investment banking unit and would continue for three more months, the source added.

His departure was communicated internally on Friday, the first source said. Axis Capital, one of the country's biggest investment banking firms, has been a part of some successful initial public offerings over the past year, including Cyient DLM, Mankind Pharma and Bikaji Foods.

Axis Capital did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Negandhi declined to comment.

Also Read

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

Axis Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 40.5% YoY, gross NPAs down to 1.96%

MFSL up 12%; hits 52-wk high on Axis Bank buying balance stake in Max Life

Banks likely to post robust Q4 numbers; profit may hit record high in FY23

Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Banking sector mutual funds lost 6% in a week

Tata Steel signs 500 million pound-deal with UK govt for Port Talbot plant

ZebPay partners with Brave browser to enable Indian users to earn tokens

Green funding: SBI to bundle home loans with rooftop solar installations

VECV to supply 1,000 electric buses to GreenCell Mobility in 5 years

HDFC Bank-Diners Club eyes B2B space to grow credit card business

Topics : Axis Bank Investment Banks Banking sector

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon