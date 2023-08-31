Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

BEL makes vehicle for NDRF to respond to biological, chemical disasters

This vehicle is yet another achievement in BEL's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives

Bharat Electronics, BEL

Bharat Electronics logo

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 6:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has designed and manufactured a vehicle for the National Disaster Response Force to respond to incidents involving hazardous chemicals, biological or radiological substances, a release said.
The first CBRN (Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear) HAZMAT (Hazardous Material) vehicle for NDRF was flagged off at BEL's Pune unit on Wednesday, it said.
This vehicle is yet another achievement in BEL's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, said the release.
The vehicle is used to detect, monitor and respond to hazardous chemical, biological or radiological incidents, where it is vital to plug or seal the source of contamination to contain any further release of hazardous substances, the release said.
The vehicle has a spacious operator compartment integrated with a wide range of user-friendly Chemical-Biological-Radiation-Nuclear detection and identification sensors, it said.
It has a hand-held thermal imager, providing night vision. The vehicle has an alternate breathing support facility in the form of demand valve face masks during contingencies, read the release.

Also Read

India's chemical demand likely to jump to $1,000 billion by 2040: Report

Biological Diversity Bill: What is it, and what are the changes made to it?

Mandaviya bats for natural farming, reduced chemical fertilisers use

Delhi HC refuses to stay demolition of slums at site allotted for NDRF Hq

Maharashtra's Palghar district admin keeps NDRF on standby amid heavy rain

Google to roll out SGE in India for genAI-enabled search on Chrome

Adani family's partners used 'opaque' funds to invest in its stocks: OCCRP

Apple's India revenue up 50% but still only 1.5% of its global returns

MediBuddy raises $18mn in additional funding, to grow via acquisitions

Software firm Hexaware announces 100-120% variable pay to all employees

The vehicle provides a platform to take the responders up to the source of the leak and facilitates the responders in case of a CBRN disaster, where moving on foot would not be feasible, as per the release.
It is integrated with NBC (nuclear, biological and chemical) Filtration System for keeping the vehicle safe in an NBC contaminated area and provides fresh air for 6 personnel, the release said.
The vehicle is also integrated with Hazard Prediction Software that takes inputs from the observer about CBRN threat, environmental data from the weather sensor and positioning data from the on-board GPS system and provides a realistic picture of the whole scenario to the command and control centre, the release said.
The systems on board capture the responder's health data live to plan rescue and replacement. The vehicle also contains decontamination chambers for decontaminating responders re-entering the vehicle after operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BEL Bharat Electronics Ltd Bharat Electronics Biological Annhilation chemical weapons NDRF

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon