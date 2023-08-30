Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

Software firm Hexaware announces 100-120% variable pay to all employees

Despite the prevailing economic volatility where companies have put hiring on hold, Hexaware has committed to on-board around 6,000 experienced professionals this year

jobs

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Software services firm Hexaware Technologies Wednesday announced up to 120 per cent variable pay to its more than 28,500 employees.
The payout ranges from 100 per cent to all employees and up to 120 per cent for high performers who have shown exceptional performance for two years, the city-based company said in a statement.
Of its 28,500 employees, as many as 20,000 are based in India.
Despite the prevailing economic volatility where companies have put hiring on hold, Hexaware has committed to on-board around 6,000 experienced professionals this year, it said.
While the entire software industry is facing high attrition levels, the company claimed that its employee retention has seen a significant leap, jumping from 68 per cent in 2021 to 73 per cent in 2022.
In 2022, Hexaware's revenues grew over 25 per cent in constant currency terms.

Also Read

Sign of the times: Infosys cuts employees' variable pay for Q4 FY23 to 60%

Govt announces DA for these central government employees, details inside

Infosys rolls out 80% average variable payout for Q1 to eligible employees

RBI to hold 14-day variable rate repo auction for Rs 1 trillion on Friday

Parl panel suggests analysing feasibility of variable speed limits on NHs

PhonePe expects to achieve operational profit by 2025: CEO Sameer Nigam

DGCA suspends Air India's simulator facilities in Mumbai, Hyderabad

NCLT reserves order on Torrent Investent's plea against lenders on bidding

ChatGPT for enterprise is an opportunity for IT sector, say analysts

Sales growth of listed private non-financial cos moderates to 2.1% in Q1

The company is confident of maintaining this growth pace in 2023 in spite of the anticipated macroeconomic headwinds.
Chief operating officer Vinod Chandran said their average payout was 103 per cent last year, which he claimed is significantly higher than peers.
Hexaware has over 40 offices across 19 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hexaware IT-software sector Hexaware Technologies

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon