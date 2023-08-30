Software firm Hexaware announces 100-120% variable pay to all employees

Software services firm Hexaware Technologies Wednesday announced up to 120 per cent variable pay to its more than 28,500 employees.

The payout ranges from 100 per cent to all employees and up to 120 per cent for high performers who have shown exceptional performance for two years, the city-based company said in a statement.

Of its 28,500 employees, as many as 20,000 are based in India.

Despite the prevailing economic volatility where companies have put hiring on hold, Hexaware has committed to on-board around 6,000 experienced professionals this year, it said.

While the entire software industry is facing high attrition levels, the company claimed that its employee retention has seen a significant leap, jumping from 68 per cent in 2021 to 73 per cent in 2022.

In 2022, Hexaware's revenues grew over 25 per cent in constant currency terms.

Also Read Sign of the times: Infosys cuts employees' variable pay for Q4 FY23 to 60% Govt announces DA for these central government employees, details inside Infosys rolls out 80% average variable payout for Q1 to eligible employees RBI to hold 14-day variable rate repo auction for Rs 1 trillion on Friday Parl panel suggests analysing feasibility of variable speed limits on NHs PhonePe expects to achieve operational profit by 2025: CEO Sameer Nigam DGCA suspends Air India's simulator facilities in Mumbai, Hyderabad NCLT reserves order on Torrent Investent's plea against lenders on bidding ChatGPT for enterprise is an opportunity for IT sector, say analysts Sales growth of listed private non-financial cos moderates to 2.1% in Q1

The company is confident of maintaining this growth pace in 2023 in spite of the anticipated macroeconomic headwinds.

Chief operating officer Vinod Chandran said their average payout was 103 per cent last year, which he claimed is significantly higher than peers.

Hexaware has over 40 offices across 19 countries.