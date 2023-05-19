close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bennett Coleman to merge 5 arms with self to comply with NCLT recast order

Times Internet and Global Broadcasting are not part of restructuring exercise; firm had 26 subsidiaries on March 2021, according to its filings with govt

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Times Group, Times of India
Premium

Photo: Times Group

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 3:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's largest print media company, Bennett Coleman & Co, is merging five of its subsidiaries with itself as part of its plan to clean up the company's structure, in accordance with a National Company Law Tribunal order. The NCLT cleared the merger on May 4, effective April 2021.
The publisher of the Times of India newspaper said it is merging its subsidiaries, Mind Games Shows Pvt (MGSPL), Ananta Properties Pvt (APPL), Amrita Estates Pvt (AEPL), Times Digital (TDL) Times Journal (TJIL) and Vinabella Media and Entertainment Pvt (VMEPL) with itself. The company had 26 subsidiaries on March 2021, according to its filings with the government.
BCCL's digital news arms, Times Internet and Global Broadcasting, which operates a slew of news channels, are not part of the restructuring exercise.
Or

Also Read

Sebi rectifies penalty on Samir Jain, wife and others in PNB Finance case

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

NCLT allows Kalrock-Jalan consortium to take control of Jet Airways

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

Grounded Jet Airways' cabin crew association moves NCLT for liquidation

Indian Oil eyes processing bio-naphtha for petrochemicals: Chairman

Tesla delegation stops short of committing to India plant in renewed talks

Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past

Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Topics : Media companies Times Group

First Published: May 19 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Bennett Coleman to merge 5 arms with self to comply with NCLT recast order

Times Group, Times of India
2 min read

Indian Oil eyes processing bio-naphtha for petrochemicals: Chairman

Indian Oil Corporation, IOC
1 min read

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

Punjab National bank
1 min read

Tesla delegation stops short of committing to India plant in renewed talks

Tesla
2 min read

Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past

Photo: Shutterstock
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

Indigo
1 min read

United Spirits Q4 results: Standalone net profit rises 7.3% to Rs 204 cr

USL is trading at 51-53x its FY24 earnings estimates
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon