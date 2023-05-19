Bennett Coleman to merge 5 arms with self to comply with NCLT recast order

BCCL's digital news arms, Times Internet and Global Broadcasting, which operates a slew of news channels, are not part of the restructuring exercise.

The publisher of the Times of India newspaper said it is merging its subsidiaries, Mind Games Shows Pvt (MGSPL), Ananta Properties Pvt (APPL), Amrita Estates Pvt (AEPL), Times Digital (TDL) Times Journal (TJIL) and Vinabella Media and Entertainment Pvt (VMEPL) with itself. The company had 26 subsidiaries on March 2021, according to its filings with the government.