Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Berger to make sustainable paint stabilisers with RK Mission college tech

The company has signed a technology transfer agreement to explore pilot-scale and subsequent industrial-scale production of green ammonia by an electrocatalytic method without using green hydrogen

paint

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira is a residential autonomous degree college in Belur.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Berger Paints Ltd announced on Sunday that it will produce a stabilising agent for its paints using technology from a college run by the Ramakrishna Mission at Belur in West Bengal's Howrah district.
The company has signed a technology transfer agreement to explore pilot-scale and subsequent industrial-scale production of green ammonia by an electrocatalytic method without using green hydrogen.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Currently, we procure stabilisers from external sources. But this technology of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, which has proven lab outcomes, is far more environmentally friendly and will also provide us with a cost advantage," Berger Paints MD & CEO Abhijit Roy told PTI.
Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira is a residential autonomous degree college in Belur.
This has nothing to do with green hydrogen production, he said.
Green ammonia production involves a process of making ammonia that is renewable and carbon-free. One way of producing green ammonia is by using hydrogen from water electrolysis and nitrogen separated from the air.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RIL, ACME, 7 others selected for govt sops to set up green hydrogen plants

Sembcorp signs deal with Japanese firms to export green ammonia from India

Reliance, Jindal among six firms to get incentives for making electrolysers

Adani Power to blend green ammonia with coal to run 330-MW boiler

Recovery in chemicals may be delayed until FY25, more downgrades ahead

Tech Mahindra announces merger of two subsidiaries based in the US

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd crosses 200 MT coal production mark in FY24

Tata Neu changes its look with a new UI, eyes online food delivery foray

MillerKnoll plans to set up more showrooms in key Indian cities: Report

Hyundai's Tamil Nadu unit moves into high gear with AI at the wheel

Topics : Berger Paints Paint brands paint firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon