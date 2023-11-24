Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Berkshire Hathaway sells remaining 2.46% in Paytm for Rs 1,371 crore

Berkshire's exit comes after a string of selldowns for the firm, including stake cuts by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group and the exit of China's Alibaba Group

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders walk by a video screen at the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US | Photo: Reuters

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BH International Holdings, a unit of Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway, sold its remaining 2.46 per cent stake in One 97 Communications (Paytm) on Friday. It sold 15.62 million shares at Rs 877.3 apiece for Rs 1,371 crore.

According to data provided by stock exchanges, Copthall Mauritius Investment picked up 7.57 million shares and Ghisallo Master Fund LP acquired 4.2 million shares, amounting to a 1.19 per cent and 0.67 per cent stake in Paytm, respectively.

Shares of Paytm fell 3.23 per cent to close at Rs 893. BH International had also sold Rs 302 crore worth of shares during Paytm’s mega Rs 18,300-crore initial public offering (IPO) in November 2021, where shares were priced at Rs 2,150 apiece.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Berkshire incurred a loss of about Rs 507 crore.
 
According to the IPO prospectus, the average cost of acquisition for BH International was Rs 1,279.7 per share. It had bought shares worth Rs 2,179 crore in September 2018.
 
Berkshire’s exit comes after a string of selldowns for the firm, including stake cuts by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group and the exit of China’s Alibaba Group.
 
In September, Paytm chief executive officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma had said he was open to increasing his stake, weeks after he purchased shares in the company from Chinese firm Ant Financial, becoming Paytm's single largest shareholder.
 
Paytm reported a 32 per cent year-on-year rise in its revenue to ₹2,518.6 crore in the July-September quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24). 
 
The fintech major had reported revenue of ₹1,914 crore in the year-ago period. The net loss (attributable to owners) narrowed down to ₹290.05 crore in the September quarter of current financial year.

chart

Also Read

SoftBank looking to book profits by selling shares in Zomato, Paytm: Report

Daniel Zhang to step down as Alibaba CEO, Eddie Wu Yongming to succeed him

SoftBank's Vision Fund hikes valuation of Swiggy, Ola Electric, FirstCry

SoftBank sells another 2% stake in Paytm; holding slips below 10%

SoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

CashKaro expects profitability in 2 yrs, user base to grow 100 mn in 3 yrs

Retail, e-commerce likely to see fairly good year ahead: Snapdeal CEO

Adani-Hindenburg case: There is no reason to discredit Sebi, says SC

MAN Industries case: NFRA imposes 5-year ban on auditor for lapses

Lenders released 352 million pledged shares, says Jindal Stainless

Topics : Berkshire Hathaway Softbank Group Alibaba Group

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon