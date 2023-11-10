Sensex (-0.25%)
64670.02 -162.18
Nifty (-0.28%)
19340.50 -54.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.12%)
6189.25 -7.20
Nifty Midcap (-0.22%)
40449.90 -87.75
Nifty Bank (-0.22%)
43585.45 -98.15
Heatmap

SoftBank's Vision Fund hikes valuation of Swiggy, Ola Electric, FirstCry

SoftBank's Vision Fund is also increasing its focus on companies which can benefit from the artificial intelligence revolution

Softbank, firm valuation

illustration: Binay Sinha

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 10:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SoftBank's Vision Fund has hiked the valuation of several companies in its portfolio, including Swiggy, FirstCry and Ola Electric, its Chief Financial Officer Navneet Govil said, as reported by Moneycontrol. The move could be an early sign for tech companies to bounce back on their valuations.

In its earnings presentation, SoftBank's Vision Fund highlighted six Indian companies gaining valuation. These were OYO, Swiggy, Ola Electric, OfBusiness, Lenskart and FirstCry. These companies were among fifteen of the fund's companies currently clocking a profit of over $12 billion. Interestingly, four of these six Indian companies are expected to hit the bourses in the next 12 months.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to reports, Swiggy has already shortlisted seven investment banks as advisors for its initial public offer (IPO). The IPO is expected to be launched by July or August next year and may raise up to $1 billion.

The banks it has shortlisted include Citi, JP Morgan, Jefferies, ICICI Securities and Avendus Capital, among others.

SoftBank's Vision Fund is also increasing its focus on companies that can benefit from the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution. Recently, it took the leadership of 20 companies, including PolicyBazaar, Lenskart and Meesho, to Silicon Valley to meet global AI leaders like Anthropic, OpenAI and Databricks.

SoftBank founder and head Masayoshi Son had earlier said that AI is more powerful than human intelligence in almost all fields. According to Reuters, Son said that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) will be ten times more powerful than humans.

On Thursday, the Vision Fund reported a net loss of 258.9 billion yen ($1.7 billion) in the September quarter, compared with a loss of 1.02 trillion yen a year ago.

It contributed to a surprise group-wide net loss of 931.1 billion yen, down from a profit of 3.03 trillion yen last year when SoftBank cashed in on its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Analysts, on average, had estimated a group net income of 203.4 billion yen.

Also Read

SoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Swiggy forms five-member dedicated team to work on artificial intelligence

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

Novavax plans to slash costs by another $300 mn amid sagging demand

CtrlS to invest Rs 250 crore to set up a data center in Uttarakhand

Philips ramps up investments in India with new innovation hub in Bengaluru

Disney tops profit estimates, seeks extra $2 billion in cost savings

Sports tech firm Game Theory acquires Matchday.ai for an undisclosed amount


SoftBank is trying to regain its footing after the Vision Fund unit lost $53 billion in the last two years on startups like WeWork Inc., which just filed for bankruptcy. The $4.9 billion IPO of chip unit Arm Holdings Plc has given SoftBank fuel to start afresh.

(With agency inputs)
Topics : Softbank Group SoftBank Startups Swiggy Ola Electric Mobility firstcry BS Web Reports Companies

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon