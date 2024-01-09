Sensex (    %)
                        
Bharat Forge to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Tamil Nadu to enhance production

The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guidance, the nodal agency of the state government as part of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024

Earnings pressure hits auto component companies' share prices

The MoU is non binding and at present does not have a material impact on operations of the company, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

Auto components major Bharat Forge on Tuesday said it has inked an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 1,000 crore over a period of five years to expand manufacturing footprint in the state.
The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guidance, the nodal agency of the state government as part of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, it said in a regulatory filing.
The MoU is non binding and at present does not have a material impact on operations of the company, it added.
Bharat Forge shares were trading 1.09 per cent up at Rs 1,271.10 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

