Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Bharti Airtel prepays Rs 8,465 crore to DoT for spectrum acquired in 2016

Bharti Airtel prepays Rs 8,465 crore to DoT for spectrum acquired in 2016

These liabilities carried an interest rate of 9.3 per cent, the company said in a statement

Airtel

The company has prepaid Rs 8,465 crore to the Department of Telecom (Government of India) against spectrum acquired in 2016. | File Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has prepaid Rs 8,465 crore to the government against spectrum it acquired in 2016.

These liabilities carried an interest rate of 9.3 per cent, the company said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, today said that it has prepaid Rs 8,465 crore to the Department of Telecom (Government of India) against spectrum acquired in 2016," the statement said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel CEO

Airtel announces AI-powered spam detection system based on 250 parameters

Airtel

Airtel Finance offers FD service, partners with NBFCs, small finance banks

Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank Q1 results: PAT up 41% to Rs 7.2 cr on revenue rise

telecom spectrum

Expect govt to allocate 6 GHz band spectrum for 5G network expansion: COAI

Airtel, Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel appoints Sharat Sinha as Airtel Business CEO, effective Jun 3

Topics : Bharti Airtel board Bharti Airtel DoT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon