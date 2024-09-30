Bharti Airtel prepays Rs 8,465 crore to DoT for spectrum acquired in 2016

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has prepaid Rs 8,465 crore to the government against spectrum it acquired in 2016.
These liabilities carried an interest rate of 9.3 per cent, the company said in a statement.
