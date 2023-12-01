Bharti Telecom acquires 1.35% stake in Bharti Airtel through block deal

Bharti Telecom, the largest promoter of Bharti Airtel , on Friday, acquired about 1.35 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 8,302 crore through a block deal.

Bharti Telecom’s stake in Bharti Airtel now stands at 39.59 per cent.

The company said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing, “Bharti Telecom Limited has acquired 1.35 per cent shares of Bharti Airtel Limited from Indian Continent Investment Limited (ICIL) through block deal mechanism on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited for an aggregate amount of Rs 8,301.73 crore.”

The shares of Bharti Airtel ended 0.1 per cent lower at Rs 1,012 per share on Friday.