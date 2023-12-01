Sensex (0.73%)
Amazon Pay launches sign language video KYC service for customers

It has trained over 120 employees to provide a video-based KYC service to customers across India. The company's in-house team has developed the interactive training modules for the service

Amazon Pay India's revenue grows 29% YoY to Rs 1,769 crore in FY21

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Amazon Pay on Friday launched a video sign language know-your-customer (KYC) service for customers with special needs.

The company said the service involves communication through sign language between the fintech’s employees and customers with hearing and speech impairments.
 
“The goal is to make the KYC process effortless for those who rely on sign language and to make digital payments more inclusive,” the company said in a statement.

It has trained over 120 employees to provide a video-based KYC service to customers across India. The company’s in-house team has developed the interactive training modules for the service.

“Our sign-language video KYC service is a natural extension of Amazon Pay’s focus on customer obsession and financial inclusion. With this service, which we have implemented within the scope of our barrier-free service, we enable our customers with disabilities to benefit from video KYC easily and safely,” said Vikas Bansal, director of payments and financial services, Amazon Pay India.

The company has also launched similar services such as ‘Listen-Ins for Accessibility’ where its customer service teams listen to call recordings made by anonymised customers with disabilities to learn about their issues and needs.

Amazon Digital, Device and Alexa Support (D2AS) organisation has established accessibility support teams that offer customer service across eight marketplaces including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany.

The company said its teams have replaced touchpoints for customers to reach Amazon with an Accessibility icon that allows customers with different kinds of disabilities to choose phone, chat or email support to connect with technical care associates.

“Our endeavour is to create an inclusive experience at every touchpoint, whether it is for our employees through our various diversity, equity, and inclusion-focused programs and benefits or demonstrating greater empathy for customers with disabilities through innovative solutions,” said Deepti Varma, vice president of people experience and technology, Amazon Stores India, Japan, and emerging markets.

Amazon Pay KYC norms Amazon India

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

