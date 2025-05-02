Friday, May 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Banks stare at Bhushan Power & Steel again after SC liquidation order

Banks stare at Bhushan Power & Steel again after SC liquidation order

Lenders may need to reverse recoveries from JSW's resolution plan for Bhushan Power & Steel as Supreme Court orders liquidation, triggering fresh provisioning concerns

JSW
JSW Steel completed the acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel back in March 2021, making it the largest steelmaker in the country (Photo: Reuters)

Anupreksha JainAbhijit LeleSubrata Panda Mumbai
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

The Supreme Court’s verdict on Friday declaring JSW Steel’s resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel “illegal” and ordering the company’s liquidation has delivered a major setback to lenders, as banks will now have to make provisions for the amounts previously recovered, since the funds have to be returned, said bankers Business Standard spoke to.
 
According to IBC lawyers, financial creditors typically provide an undertaking to the resolution professional of the corporate debtor, agreeing to return any recoveries made through the resolution process if discrepancies in the resolution plan arise later.
 
“If this is the final order, then
