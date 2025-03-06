Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Biocon Biologics, Civica partner to expand Insulin Aspart access in the US

Biocon Biologics, Civica partner to expand Insulin Aspart access in the US

Biocon Biologics' own Insulin Aspart drug product for the US is currently under review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

insulin shot

Representational Image

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon Biologics Limited (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon, has partnered with Civica, Inc. to improve access to affordable Insulin Aspart in the United States to serve people fighting diabetes. Civica will handle commercialisation in the US upon completion of development and clinical trials.
 
Furthermore, under the agreement, BBL will supply Insulin Aspart drug substance to Civica, Inc., which will manufacture the finished Insulin Aspart drug product—a rapid-acting insulin analogue—at its facility in Petersburg, Virginia. Civica will commercialise the product in the US following development and clinical trials. The agreement does not include a technology transfer.
 
“As a fully integrated global biologics company, Biocon Biologics is uniquely positioned to drive commercial success through tailored go-to-market strategies that create lasting value for all stakeholders.
 
 
Together, we are working to ensure more patients have access to high-quality, affordable insulin,” said Shreehas Tambe, CEO & managing director, Biocon Biologics Ltd.
 
Biocon Biologics’ own Insulin Aspart drug product for the US is currently under review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
 
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, “National Diabetes Statistics Report” of January 2025, there are about 38.4 million people with diabetes in the US, approximately 11.6 per cent of the total population, with nearly a quarter undiagnosed.
 
An additional 97.6 million Americans have been identified as prediabetic.

More From This Section

Coffee, coffee beans

Nespresso eyes store expansion in India, keen on B2B tie-ups with hotels

Nayara Energy

Nayara Energy to make a buyback offer to its minority shareholders

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Kalpataru,

Kalpataru Projects gets Rs 2,300 cr new orders in India, international mkts

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Explained: Why Infosys, Cognizant are battling it out in a US court

solar panels

Vikram Solar to set up 1 GWh solid-state battery plant, expand to 5 GWh

Topics : Biocon pharmaceutical firms Pharma sector insulin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon