Home / Companies / News / Nayara Energy to make a buyback offer to its minority shareholders

Nayara Energy to make a buyback offer to its minority shareholders

Company board decides on buyback at Rs 731 per share

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Rosneft-promoted Nayara Energy on Thursday said its board of directors has decided to make a buyback offer to its minority shareholders, with the intent to provide an exit opportunity.
 
In its statement, Nayara said the board has decided to offer a buyback for 2,59,08,262 shares at Rs 731 per share with the objective of providing an exit opportunity to minority shareholders.
 
The shares in question were previously listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited as those of Essar Oil. These were voluntarily delisted from both stock exchanges in February 2016 by erstwhile promoters, the Essar Group. The shares were delisted at Rs 262.80 per share.
 
 
In 2017, Ruia-owned Essar Oil completed the sale of its India assets to a Rosneft-led consortium in a $12.9 billion deal. The assets included the Vadinar refinery, port, and related facilities, including retail outlets.
 
While the erstwhile promoters had acquired equity shares from non-promoter public shareholders during the delisting process, over 2 lakh retail shareholders—roughly 2 per cent of the total shareholding at the time—did not participate in the exercise. These 2 lakh shareholders continue to hold shares in what is now called Nayara Energy.

“Since the equity shares of the company are not traded on any stock exchange, minority shareholders are unable to liquidate or monetise their shareholding. Minority shareholders have been frequently approaching the company, requesting that an exit opportunity be provided to them,” Nayara said in its statement.
 
The offer price of Rs 731 per share, Nayara said, was based on a valuation exercise conducted by an independent registered valuer. The company added that it would shortly finalise the schedule for the buyback programme and issue the Letter of Offer to its minority shareholders.
 
Nayara Energy operates the Vadinar refinery, India's second-largest single-site refinery with a capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and over 6,500 retail outlets. “We have adopted a phase-wise asset development strategy and have recently forayed into the petrochemicals sector with a 450 KTPA polypropylene plant, which is a significant step in our crude-to-chemicals journey,” the company said on its expansion plans.

Topics : Nayara Energy Buyback stocks

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

