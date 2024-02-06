Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Biocon gets USFDA approval to market generic anti-cancer medication

The approval will further strengthen the company's portfolio of vertically integrated, complex drug products, Biocon said in a regulatory filing

SAT stays Biocon insider trading order

Shares of Biocon settled 4.97 per cent higher at Rs 298.75 apiece on the BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon Ltd on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for a generic anti-cancer medication.
The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Dasatinib tablets to market in strengths of 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The approval will further strengthen the company's portfolio of vertically integrated, complex drug products, it added.
Shares of Biocon settled 4.97 per cent higher at Rs 298.75 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Biocon considers selling generic API biz; turn into biosimilar major

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: History, importance, myths and more

Official action indicated for Biocon arm's unit in Malaysia after FDA probe

Cancer cases up 79% among under-50 in past 30 years, reveals study

Over 6 of every 10 cancer deaths in Indian women were preventable: Lancet

Directors filing for IBC must disclose pending proceedings and litigations

Ashok Leyland would move towards 35% mkt share in MHCV segments: Hinduja

JB Pharma Q3 results: Profit after tax rises 26% on strong India biz

Tata Digital announces appointment of Naveen Tahilyani as new CEO

Entero Healthcare Solutions set to launch Rs 1,600-crore IPO on February 9

Topics : Biocon USFDA cancer drugs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon