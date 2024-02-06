Tata Digital announces appointment of Naveen Tahilyani as new CEO

In a surprise move, Tata Digital, the superapp from Tata Sons, today announced the appointment of Naveen Tahilyani as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company. He replaces Pratik Pal, who was at the helm of the company since the group announced its foray into digital commerce and the creation of Tata Neu, its superapp.

Tahilyani is currently the CEO and MD of Tata AIA Life Insurance Company. The company said that Tahilyani comes with a strong understanding of the Indian consumer landscape and extensive experience in the financial services sector. He has a proven track record of driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and achieving operational excellence.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said: “Pratik has been successfully leading the company since its inception and led Tata Group’s foray into digital commerce. I would like to thank Pratik for his significant contribution to Tata Digital.”

He further added, “I am delighted to welcome Naveen to Tata Digital. Naveen brings in a strong understanding of the consumer domain and a very successful track record of leadership. I wish Naveen success in his new role.”

Naveen will take up the new role effective February 19, 2024.

The statement from the company also said that Pal will continue to be with the company. “Given Pratik’s background and strong contribution to Tata Digital, he will continue in Tata Digital to ensure continuity and contribute with his wealth of experience to the organisation,” said the statement.

Pal’s stepping down comes at a very crucial time, as the company is still trying to make its mark in the digital ecommerce space. Other than trying to gain market share, the firm has also seen several exits in recent times. According to a report, it has 90 million Neupass members.

“Tata digital is yet to make its presence felt in the digital commerce space. Tahilyani brings the required consumer focus that is required in a digital commerce company,” said a source in the know.

Some of the clash was evident in the way Mukesh Bansal, founder of Cult.fit and founder of Myntra, would operate. His primary role was to bring investors and bring in the desired talent to grow the commerce business. Though he hired from firms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and others, many left.

Bansal quit in 2023, before that Chief Technology Officer Sauvik Banerjjee quit. According to media reports, Pavan Podila, Chief Software Architect, and Samir Aksekar, Chief Information Security Officer are also moving out.

The appointment is coming at a time when the company is expanding its services in financial services, travel, and events such as wedding services, and beauty and cosmetics.