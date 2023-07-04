Biocon Ltd is in talks with Strides Pharma Science to acquire its 37 per cent stake in its biopharmaceutical division, Stelis Biopharma, in a deal estimated at Rs 800 crore, investment banking sources said on Tuesday. Biocon is keen to buy the vaccine unit and the talks are also on whether the unit can be demerged from Stelis and sold separately.Discussions on the company’s valuation and the overall transaction and structure are underway, and a decision by Biocon is expected soon, the sources said.Stelis Biopharma is a pure-play biologics contract development and manufacturing organisation headquartered in Bengaluru and is a strategic fit for Biocon. Over the years, Strides has diluted its stake to 37 per cent by offering stakes to several investors.“The Stelis stake has been on the block for some time as Strides wants to reduce its debt and corporate guarantees with the proceeds of the sale, estimated at Rs 800 crore,” said a banker. “Biocon is keen to acquire the vaccine unit.” Emails sent to Strides and Biocon did not elicit any response.Shares of Strides Pharma rose 3.3 per cent to Rs 483 on Tuesday, while Biocon closed flat at Rs 262 a share.If successful, Stelis will be the second big-ticket acquisition by Biocon after it acquired Viatris’ global biosimilars business for $3 billion in September last year.Strides Pharma, which had sold its injectable unit Agila Specialties to Mylan in 2013, had re-entered the business in 2019 by picking up a controlling stake in Stelis Biopharma. The Strides board in September 2020 had approved an additional investment of up to $40 million in Stelis over a period of 24 months for the purpose. Through this, it reclaimed control over Stelis five years after it sold its stake to Jordanian investment group GMS Holdings.Subsequently, in May 2021, Strides reduced its stake in Stelis to 37.09 per cent from 54.48 per cent after Stelis raised a Series C funding of $125 million from TPG Growth fund, Route One, Think Investments and the Mankekar Family. The funds were used for capex of the contract development and manufacturing business, accelerating the vaccine block infrastructure with ability to cater to multiple vaccine types, including viral vector, protein subunit, RNA and DNA, and also for debt servicing. Around March 2021, Stelis announced that it would be making 200 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 as it tied up with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). However, low demand for the vaccine in India as well as the Russia-Ukraine war derailed Stelis’ plans.Strides has been facing significant challenges with Stelis. During the fourth-quarter earnings call, Arun Kumar, executive chairperson and managing director of Strides Pharma, had said, “We reduced Stelis’ peak debt from Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 650 crore at the end of March. And this is despite a very significant impairment, mainly out of Sputnik,” he said.Kumar also added that Stelis had appointed strategic advisors for the reset. “So most critical for Stelis is that, we can confirm, we will be Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)-positive. We will still have some challenges around the mismatch in cash flows. We are resolving many of those things,” he said, adding that the outstanding debt in Stelis was about Rs 600-odd crore after cash and cash equivalent.