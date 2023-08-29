Confirmation

Blue Energy Motors bags contract from CONCOR for 100 LNG-powered trucks

Green transportation is a part of the CONCOR's commitment to sustainability and decarbonization of its operations, as per the statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Green fuel truck maker Blue Energy Motors said on Tuesday it has bagged a contract from the Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) for the supply of 100 LNG-powered trucks.
A Navratna PSU and leading containerized multimodal logistics services firm CONCOR plans to deploy the LNG-powered fleet of trucks at its strategic hubs to facilitate containers' first and last-mile movement, Blue Energy said in a statement.
Green transportation is a part of the CONCOR's commitment to sustainability and decarbonization of its operations, as per the statement.
This partnership reflects the growing importance of sustainable logistics in India and represents CONCOR's commitment to cut hazardous emissions by aligning itself with the government's larger climate change goals, it said.
"This is a significant step towards providing momentum to India's green trucking revolution with our LNG-powered heavy-duty long-haul trucks. These trucks will help CONCOR establish a more sustainable and environmentally conscious transportation ecosystem, said Bhuwalka, CEO at Blue Energy Motors.
The company's green trucks will result in up to a 30 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions within the CONCOR fleet while delivering higher productivity and lower total cost of ownership, Blue Energy Motors said.

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

