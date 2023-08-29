Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.12%)
65075.82 + 79.22
Nifty (0.19%)
19342.65 + 36.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5524.35 + 34.80
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
38794.80 + 132.65
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
44495.25 0.60
Heatmap

Tata Motors, Mahindra gain certificates for production-linked payouts

Indian automakers Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra have received domestic value certificates, a metric key to qualifying for payouts under the nation's production-linked incentive scheme

Tata motors

Tata Motors (Photo: Twitter)

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian automakers Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra have received domestic value certificates, a metric key to qualifying for payouts under the nation's production-linked incentive scheme, the government said on Tuesday.
Launched in 2020, India's $24 billion production-linked incentive programme covers 14 sectors, ranging from electronic products to autos, and is crucial to boosting jobs in manufacturing, an area where India has struggled.
Reuters reported this month that India's top bureaucrat reviewed the scheme, amid a push from industry for faster payouts.
The Indian government said on Tuesday that applicants under the scheme for autos had invested 107.55 billion rupees ($1.30 billion) as of the end of June.
Apart from Tata Motors and Mahindra, four other companies have applied for certification which is crucial for receiving the incentives, the government said, without naming the companies. 
The government also said it expects 23 more firms to apply for the certification by the end of September.

Also Read

Mahindra can't build Scorpio fast enough; plans a boost in production

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Mahindra's 5-door Thar to be launched in South Africa on Aug 15; details

Commerce ministry asks departments to consult with PLI scheme beneficiaries

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

ONGC to invest Rs 2 trn in energy transition projects, says chairman

Gadkari unveils prototype of world's first BS-VI-compliant flex-fuel car

Edtech giant Byju's CBO Prathyusha Agarwal, two senior executives quit

Two IndiGo flights suffer technical snags mid-flight, land safely

Maruti Suzuki India appoints Schneider's executive Arnab Roy as CFO

($1 = 82.6781 Indian rupees)
 
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Shivangi Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Motors Mahindra

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesToyota Rumion LaunchedStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesToyota Innova MPVHero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and moreUnion minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this mattersHero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon