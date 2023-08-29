Tata Motors, Mahindra gain certificates for production-linked payouts

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian automakers Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra have received domestic value certificates, a metric key to qualifying for payouts under the nation's production-linked incentive scheme, the government said on Tuesday.

Launched in 2020, India's $24 billion production-linked incentive programme covers 14 sectors, ranging from electronic products to autos, and is crucial to boosting jobs in manufacturing, an area where India has struggled.

Reuters reported this month that India's top bureaucrat reviewed the scheme, amid a push from industry for faster payouts.

The Indian government said on Tuesday that applicants under the scheme for autos had invested 107.55 billion rupees ($1.30 billion) as of the end of June.

Apart from Tata Motors and Mahindra, four other companies have applied for certification which is crucial for receiving the incentives, the government said, without naming the companies.

The government also said it expects 23 more firms to apply for the certification by the end of September.

Also Read Mahindra can't build Scorpio fast enough; plans a boost in production Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai Mahindra's 5-door Thar to be launched in South Africa on Aug 15; details Commerce ministry asks departments to consult with PLI scheme beneficiaries Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra? ONGC to invest Rs 2 trn in energy transition projects, says chairman Gadkari unveils prototype of world's first BS-VI-compliant flex-fuel car Edtech giant Byju's CBO Prathyusha Agarwal, two senior executives quit Two IndiGo flights suffer technical snags mid-flight, land safely Maruti Suzuki India appoints Schneider's executive Arnab Roy as CFO

($1 = 82.6781 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Shivangi Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)