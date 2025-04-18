BluSmart drivers stare at dead end as payments stall, future unclear

Tirthankar, a 37-year-old driver’s daily ritual includes waking up at the crack of dawn to drop his child to school, before travelling to the BluSmart hub in Nehru Place, a south Delhi locality. On Thursday, he received a message from the cab-hailing service that came as a bolt from the blue.

The message read: Dear private partners,

Operations are being stopped temporarily for a few days due to an audit of vehicles. Once the audit is completed and operations are resumed, you will immediately be called back. You will receive a message for slot booking.

Until then, kindly co-operate with