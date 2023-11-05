close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

BoB's former chief digital officer Akhil Handa says he was not terminated

On October 31, 2023, BoB, in a filing with BSE, had said that Kadgatoor Sheetal Venkatesmurt will handle this charge in addition to her role as head of digital channels and operations

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The controversy around Bank of Baroda’s mobile application ‘bob world’ refuses to die down. Now, different versions about the separation of Akhil Handa, former chief digital lending officer from Bank of Baroda, have added a twist. While Handa claims he was serving a notice period after resignation, the Bank said his services were terminated.

Debadatta Chand, managing director and CEO, BOB, in a media call post Q2FY24 results said, “We have taken action on a large set of people in terms of people in the field. So, as far as the CDO is concerned, it is cessation of service induced by the bank, and that is termination, and currently, we are putting in someone as CDO, so if the time comes, we will look out for a new CDO.”

On October 31, 2023, BoB, in a filing with BSE, had said that Kadgatoor Sheetal Venkatesmurt will handle this charge (digital lending) in addition to her role as head of digital channels and operations. The reason for the change is due to the cessation of employment of Akhil Handa.

Countering the bank's version of the termination of his services, Handa in a statement said, “My exit was a personal decision that I conveyed to the top management in August, and since then, I had been serving my notice period. The narrative of termination seems a deflection of operational lapses at the branch level.” When queried if he was seeking legal counsel to challenge the termination action, he replied, saying, “I will keep you posted.”

The Bank and its top officials did not respond to calls, emails, and messages sent on Sunday to know its stand on the matter till the time of going to the press.

On October 10, 2021, the Reserve Bank of India had asked BOB to suspend with immediate effect on-boarding new customers on 'bob World' due to supervisory concerns over the manner of on-boarding onto the mobile application.

Also Read

Sprinter, Asian Games medallist Dutee Chand faces four-year ban for doping

Doping: Sprinter Dutee Chand to file appeal after facing 4-year ban

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Bank of Baroda Q2 preview: Profit may rise upto 26% Y-o-Y; NIM outlook eyed

Bank of Baroda to report Q1FY24 results on Aug 5; here's what to expect

DRI conducts search operation at Havells India corporate office in Noida

Gensol Engineering's first electric vehicle to roll out by January 2024

In IBC, no automatic secured creditor tag for govt's statutory dues

Bob World curbs not denting business, says MD & CEO Debdatta Chand

Core business loss at edtech giant Byju's may only be tip of iceberg

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Bank of Baroda BSE Banks

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon