close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Bob World curbs not denting business, says MD & CEO Debdatta Chand

Bank of Baroda (BoB) net profit rose by 28.4 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 4,253 crore in Q2 FY24

Debdatta Chand, managing director and chief executive, Bank of Baroda

Debdatta Chand, managing director and chief executive, Bank of Baroda

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has said that regulatory curbs to on-boarding new customers on its mobile banking app ‘bob world’ will not impact business.
 
It added that the loan book will grow in line with guidance for the current financial year.

Debdatta Chand, managing director and chief executive, BoB, said, “The bank has already started to work on the corrective steps. We need to comply with some of the action points, which the regulator has given. As far as the processes are concerned, they have been corrected, strengthened and made robust. There are multiple checks now. We need to satisfy the RBI on this.” He, however, did not give a timeline for the entire process.

About impact of customer acquisition (asset and liabilities), he said bob world is a service.

In terms of customer acquisition and account opening, its share was very less (3-4 per cent) earlier also. There are multiple channels, including branch banking to on-board customers.

Normally, because of technical reasons or regulatory action, if one channel goes down, other channels pick up significantly. That is what we are seeing now and it is business as usual for the bank, the CEO pointed out.

“We continue to maintain guidance of growing 1-2 per cent above the industry on overall loan book and need to grow retail book at 3-4 per cent higher than industry average. Thus, the overall loan book would expand at 14-16 per cent for FY24,” he said at an analysts’ call after announcement of the results (for Q2).

BoB’s net profit rose by 28.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,253 crore in Q2. Advances grew 17.3 per cent to Rs 10.24 trillion in Q2. Retail loans surged 22.2 per cent to Rs 1.93 trillion.

Also Read

Sprinter, Asian Games medallist Dutee Chand faces four-year ban for doping

Doping: Sprinter Dutee Chand to file appeal after facing 4-year ban

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Bank of Baroda Q2 preview: Profit may rise upto 26% Y-o-Y; NIM outlook eyed

Bank of Baroda to report Q1FY24 results on Aug 5; here's what to expect

Core business loss at Byju's only tip of the iceberg, flag experts

Gupta coal mine and terminal to be retained by SA govt after court decision

Why Zomato's side ventures may outshine its core food delivery business

Vedanta confident of meeting $2.2 billion debt obligations before March-end

Govt's registration requirement for laptop imports a boon for us: Primebook

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Bank of Baroda banking apps RBI

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon