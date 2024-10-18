Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Bonfiglioli starts work for Rs 320 cr Tamil Nadu unit; to start ops by 2025

Bonfiglioli starts work for Rs 320 cr Tamil Nadu unit; to start ops by 2025

The 25-acre Cheyyar plant reinforces Bonfiglioli 's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative and solidifies its position as one of India's largest gearbox manufacturers

power unit

The 25-acre Cheyyar plant, scheduled to commence operations by 2025, reinforces Bonfiglioli ‘s commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative. | Company website

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bonfiglioli Transmissions, the Indian subsidiary of Bonfiglioli Group, global leader in power transmission and drive solutions, celebrated a significant milestone with the foundation stone laying ceremony for its Rs 320 crore new industry and automation facility in Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, and the inauguration of its Technology and Innovation Hub in Chennai.

The 25-acre Cheyyar plant, scheduled to commence operations by 2025, reinforces Bonfiglioli ‘s commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative and solidifies its position as one of India's largest gearbox manufacturers. The facility will feature state-of-the-art machinery, create 150-200 job opportunities, and cater to growing domestic demand for heavy-duty industrial gearboxes. Bonfigliol’s latest investment is a strategic continuation of its previous year’s investment in pune, expanding its manufacturing capabilities for light and medium duty industrial gear boxes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Bonfiglioli ‘s new Global competence centre , The Bonfiglioli Technology Space in Chennai, represents another milestone in the global Bonfiglioli innovation ecosystem,  housing 180 engineers with diverse expertise. This cutting-edge facility will focus on research, development and technical support, integrating advanced technologies to create breakthrough solutions. The centre will also house testing laboratories that could be used to simulate real field working conditions.

Sonia Bonfiglioli, Chairwoman, Bonfiglioli, stated, "With a targeted turnover of Rs 1,900 crore by year-end, Bonfiglioli is poised for another significant growth in India. This strategic expansion reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence. Together, these initiatives will create significant employment opportunities and bolster our presence in the region, paving the way for sustained growth and increased local market competitiveness.”

Kennady V. Kaippally, Country Manager, Bonfiglioli India, added, "The Cheyyar facility and Bonfiglioli Technology Space position us to cater to growing local demand and meet the need for innovative solutions. Our investment in cutting-edge technologies and talent strengthens our leadership position and contributes to India's industrial development."

Also Read

PremiumAn uptick in manufacturing activity a decade since the launch of the Make in India initiative notwithstanding, India's integration with global value chains faces some challenges.

Statsguru: A decade of Make in India sees growth, but challenges remain

cocacola, pepsi, Softdrink

India's high tax curbing soft drinks segment reach potential: ICRIER report

China exports

Make in India needs a reset. It won't work unless we focus on exports

Made in India

Govt discussing proposal to formulate scheme for 'Made in India' label

PremiumFDI

FDI realities: A decade on, policy for multi-brand retail remains on paper

Topics : Make in India Tamil Nadu Chennai Power Sector Investments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon