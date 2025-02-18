Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brahma's $1.43 bn artificial intelligence play: Metaphysic acquisition

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
Feb 18 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

India-based Prime Focus, a global content post-production major, announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary Brahma (part of DNEG) will acquire Metaphysic, a developer of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technologies for creating photorealistic content at scale. The post-transaction valuation of the combined entity (Brahma and Metaphysic) stands at $1.43 billion.
 
Abu Dhabi-based investor United Al Saqer Group (UASG) and DNEG (Double Negative) will invest $25 million into Brahma. Earlier in 2024, UASG had invested $200 million in DNEG. Meanwhile, Metaphysic’s existing investors — including Liberty Global, S32, Rakuten Capital, TO Ventures, and 8VC — will become shareholders in Brahma, Prime Focus
