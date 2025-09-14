Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Brookfield in talks to buy Yes! Communities from GIC in $10 billion deal

Brookfield in talks to buy Yes! Communities from GIC in $10 billion deal

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Brookfield Asset Management, GIC and Yes! Communities did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Headquartered in Denver, Yes! Communities manages 213 communities across 18 states, comprising more than 54,500 residential home sites. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brookfield Asset Management is in talks to buy Yes! Communities, a U.S. landlord of manufactured homes, from Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC for more than $10 billion, the Financial Times said on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
 
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Brookfield Asset Management, GIC and Yes! Communities did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. 
The Canadian asset manager has been negotiating the acquisition of Yes! Communities for several months and talks are ongoing, the FT said, citing people who had been briefed on the matter. While discussions are at an advanced stage, the deal is yet to be finalised, the report added. 
 
Yes!, which was acquired by GIC in 2016, has also been in discussions about a potential initial public offering, according to the FT.
  Headquartered in Denver, Yes! Communities manages 213 communities across 18 states, comprising more than 54,500 residential home sites.
 

More From This Section

Dhruv Gupta

Prosus backs 3 AI startups in 4 months, accelerates India investments

Oyo hotel

Oyo's premium brand 'Sunday' to add 40 new upscale hotels in FY26

Mercedes

Mercedes eyes best-ever festive sales, urges uniform road taxes for growth

Nayara Energy

Sanctions leave Nayara struggling to secure non-Russian crude supplies

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Activewear maker TechnoSport to invest ₹200 cr to open 300 exclusive stores

Topics : Brookfield Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE India-W vs Australia-W 1st ODI LIVEInd vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025 Pitch ReportIndia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head StatsInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon