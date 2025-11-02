Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 10:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brookfield's Andhra Pradesh project gets ₹7,500 crore REC funding

State-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) REC Ltd has sanctioned ₹7,500-crore funding for a Brookfield-owned project in Andhra Pradesh. Industry experts cite this as the single-largest sanction by REC for a private project.
 
Evren, a clean energy platform launched by Brookfield in India as a joint venture with Axis Energy, is developing a hybrid project of 1.04 gigawatt (Gw) at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh at an investment of ₹9,910 crore. Of this, REC will be providing ₹7,500 crore.
 
Brookfield owns 51.49 per cent in Evren, which has lined up over 3 Gw of projects in Andhra Pradesh, spread across Kurnool and
