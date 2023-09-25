close
Sensex (-0.02%)
65993.29 -15.86
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Burman family makes open offer to acquire 26% stake in Religare Enterprises

In August, the family acquired a 7.5 per cent stake in Religare Enterprises for Rs 534, taking its total stake to 21 per cent

Religare

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 9:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Burman family, which holds a controlling stake in Dabur, on Monday, announced an open offer for a 26 per cent stake in diversified financial services group Religare Enterprises for up to Rs 2,116 crore ($255.03 million), according to a stock exchange filing.

The family said it aims to acquire up to 90,042,541 shares at Rs 235 each.

"The acquirers hereby make this offer to the public shareholders of the target company to acquire up to 90,042,541 equity shares, constituting 26 per cent of the expanded voting share capital, at a price of Rs 235 per offer share, totalling Rs 21,159,997,135 (assuming full acceptance), subject to the terms and conditions set out in this public announcement and in the detailed public statement and letter of offer that are proposed to be issued in accordance with Sebi regulations," the filing stated.

In August, the family acquired a 7.5 per cent stake in Religare Enterprises for Rs 534 crore through open market transactions. Its total stake in the company then increased to 21 per cent. The three entities — Puran Associates, Vic Enterprises and MB Finmart — belonging to the Burman family acquired shares in Religare Enterprises.

According to block deal data available with BSE, Puran Associates, Vic Enterprises, and MB Finmart purchased a total of 2.45 crore shares, amounting to a 7.5 per cent stake in Religare Enterprises.

On Monday as well, the open offer was made through Puran Associates, Vic Enterprises, MB Finmart and Milky Investment and Trading Company, all part of the Burman Group.

Also Read

Dabur reports 0.5% fall in net profit, declares dividend of Rs 2.7 apiece

Dabur soars 7%, nears 52-week high as Q1 results boasts of rural recovery

Five additional brands crossed Rs 100 cr in sales in FY23, says Dabur India

US Open 2023 SFs: Djokovic vs Shelton, Medvedev vs Alcaraz live match time

Stocks to Watch on July 7: Dabur, Titan, SBI Card, PSBs, Cipla, Sobha, IHCL

Capcom sees game sales in India passing those in China in a decade

Jindal SAW-Hunting Energy JV eyes M East, Africa to supply OCTG from India

Tax troubles: 80 online gaming companies likely to face GST evasion notice

Aviation services provider Celebi may invest $80 million in next 4 years

We have one of the best TB vaccines in the world: Bharat Bio's Krishna Ella


In August, Mohit Burman, chairman of Dabur Ltd, told news agency PTI that the Burman family views itself as a long-term investor in Religare and sees the company as a unique financial services platform.

"We are long-term investors in Religare Enterprises. The family has invested in Religare for the past five years, and we felt this was the right time to increase our stake," Mohit, a member of the Burman family, told PTI.

He further stated that the subsidiaries of Religare Enterprises are performing well, especially in the areas of health insurance and retail broking.

"We believe these businesses are on solid ground. With proper guidance, they should continue to prosper. We also see Religare as a unique financial services platform," Mohit added.
Topics : Religare Enterprises Dabur Open offers BS Web Reports Religare

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon