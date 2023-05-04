In the year 2022-23 (FY23), the company's net profit was down 2.3 per cent to Rs 1,701.33 crore from Rs 1,742.3 crore in FY22.

Dabur on Thursday reported a 0.5 per cent fall in net consolidated profit in the quarter ended March 31, to Rs 292.76 crore as compared to Rs 294.34 crore in the previous year. The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 2.7 per equity share.