Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Canara Bank waives all charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance

Canara Bank waives all charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance

This move is anticipated to benefit millions of Canara Bank customers, including salaried individuals, senior citizens, students, non-resident individuals, and first-time users of banking services

A rickshaw puller passes the Canara Bank branch in the old quarters of Delhi. Photo: Reuters

Effective June 1, customers are no longer to pay a penalty for not maintaining minimum balance requirements in their savings account. | File Photo

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canara Bank, on Saturday, announced a complete waiver of charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in all savings bank accounts, the bank said in a press release.
 
Effective June 1, customers are no longer to pay a penalty for not maintaining minimum balance requirements in their savings account. Previously, customers of the Bank had to maintain a minimum Average Monthly Balance based on their account type. “With this new policy, all Canara Bank savings bank account holders will now enjoy true "no penalty on minimum balance" for all savings bank accounts free from any average monthly balance-related penalties or fees,” it said.
 
 
This move is anticipated to benefit millions of Canara Bank customers, including salaried individuals, senior citizens, students, non-resident individuals, and first-time users of banking services, facilitating everyday banking without penalties.
 

More From This Section

Indian bank

Indian Bank launches new savings accounts for NRIs with global access

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Deputy MD Shanti Ekambaram to retire in October

Ugro Capital

UGRO Capital announces Rs 400 crore rights issue at Rs 162 per share

weight loss, Wegovy semaglutide, Novo Nordisk Wegovy

HC bars Dr Reddy's, OneSource from selling Wegovy's key element in India

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Group bags $3.35 bn in largest private deal led by Deutsche Bank

Topics : Canara Bank banks minimum balance fee Saving account

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon