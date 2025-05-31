Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HC bars Dr Reddy's, OneSource from selling Wegovy's key element in India

HC bars Dr Reddy's, OneSource from selling Wegovy's key element in India

Delhi High Court bars Dr Reddy's and OneSource from selling semaglutide in India, supporting Novo Nordisk's patent rights as it fast-tracks Wegovy launch amid growing obesity drug demand

Novo Nordisk Wegovy

Novo Nordisk has decided to fast-track the launch of its obesity treatment, Wegovy, in India. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court has issued an interim injunction preventing Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and OneSource Specialty Pharma from selling or marketing semaglutide, a key component in Novo Nordisk’s anti-obesity drug Wegovy, within India, CNBC-TV18 reported.
 
The order follows a patent infringement lawsuit filed by the Danish pharmaceutical giant, which is preparing to introduce its blockbuster weight-loss treatment in the Indian market.
 

Novo Nordisk asserts patent rights

 
Novo Nordisk, in a statement, emphasised its commitment to protecting its patents in India. The company said that it is taking steps to protect its inventions in India. It noted that its semaglutide patents are valid and enforceable in the country and underscored the importance of safeguarding intellectual property. “This will help stimulate companies’ motivation to develop innovative medicines and bring new treatments to patients,” the company added.   
 
 
  The court’s decision comes at a pivotal moment, as Novo Nordisk readies itself to launch Wegovy in India, amid surging global demand for treatments targeting obesity and diabetes.

Also Read

PM Modi in Gandhinagar

Bullets will be answered with a cannon ball: PM Modi warns Pakistan

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Bhushan

Constitution must be credited for keeping country united during crises: CJI

Supreme Court

SC interim bail for 3 bureaucrats, 3 others in Chhattisgarh coal-levy scam

Churchgate Railway Station

Rename Churchgate station after Ahilyabai, demands Dhangar community leader

ICC chief Jay Shah meets UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

ICC chief Jay Shah meets UEFA President in Munich ahead of UCL 2025 final

 

Novo Nordisk accelerates Wegovy launch in India

 
Novo Nordisk has decided to fast-track the launch of its obesity treatment, Wegovy, in India, ahead of its initial plan for a 2026 rollout. The move aims to meet the increasing demand for effective obesity medications in the country.
 
The company’s decision to bring Wegovy to market sooner follows the recent entry of Eli Lilly’s weight-loss medication, Mounjaro, into the Indian market. The introduction of Mounjaro has heightened competition, pushing Novo Nordisk to adjust its timeline in order to maintain its position in the growing obesity treatment landscape.
 
“As a healthcare company, we acknowledge our responsibility towards our patients by ensuring treatment availability, access and awareness. India faces a growing need for effective obesity treatments, and we are committed to addressing this urgent health challenge by expanding access to transformative therapies,” Novo Nordisk was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.
 

India’s growing anti-obesity drug market

 
According to Pharmatrac data, India’s anti-obesity drug market has expanded significantly — soaring from ₹133 crore in March 2021 to ₹576 crore by March 2025. Semaglutide, in particular, has emerged as a dominant force in this segment, accounting for ₹397 crore in sales — far outpacing other treatments such as liraglutide and dulaglutide.

More From This Section

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Group bags $3.35 bn in largest private deal led by Deutsche Bank

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric shares dip over 4% after Q4 loss widens and revenue fall

Premiumair india plane

Perishables fuel Air India's cargo growth amid cold chain overhaul

Thomas Cook India Group

Thomas Cook teams up with Muthoot Forex for wider payments reach

LTIMindree CEO & MD Debashis Chatterjee

Debashis Chatterjee retires, Venu Lambu named CEO & MD of LTIMindtree

Topics : Dr. Reddy's Delhi High Court BS Web Reports obesity risk

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon