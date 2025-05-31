Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 08:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Indian Bank launches new savings accounts for NRIs with global access

Indian Bank launches new savings accounts for NRIs with global access

The Bank's new offerings aimed at a seamless combination of traditional trust and modern conveniences, reinforcing its position as a trusted banking partner for NRIs around the globe

Indian bank

The new product is designed specifically for the changing financial lifestyles and requirements of NRIs. | Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Bank, on Saturday, rolled out new Savings Account variants specifically tailored for Non-Resident Indian (NRI), the bank said in a press release.
 
The Bank’s new offerings aimed at a seamless combination of traditional trust and modern conveniences, reinforcing its position as a trusted banking partner for NRIs around the globe.
 
Shri Binod Kumar, managing director and CEO, said, “At Indian Bank, we are committed to providing our NRI customers with top-notch digital banking solutions that prioritise convenience, security, and value. Our latest offerings aim to enhance the relationship between the bank and our global Indian community, ensuring they feel connected to their roots while accessing smooth banking services.”
 
 
The new product is designed specifically for the changing financial lifestyles and requirements of NRIs. “These products are packaged with top-tier debit cards—IND D’Elite, IND Premium, and IND Plus—that offer a variety of exceptional advantages, including: Airport Lounge Access (Domestic & International), Personal Accident Cover and Exclusive Loyalty Offers,” the press release said.
   

Topics : Indian Bank bank accounts Indian banking sector

First Published: May 31 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

