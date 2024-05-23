Business Standard
Capital Group buys over 322,000 shares of IT firm Coforge for Rs 163 cr

US-based Capital Group through its affiliate New World Fund Inc acquired shares of Coforge through a bulk deal on the NSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Financial services company Capital Group on Thursday bought shares of IT company Coforge for Rs 163 crore through an open market transaction.
US-based Capital Group through its affiliate New World Fund Inc acquired shares of Coforge through a bulk deal on the NSE.
As per the data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), New World Fund Inc purchased 3,22,554 shares or 0.5 per cent stake in Coforge.
 
The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 5,073.66 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 163.65 crore.
After the stake purchase, Capital Group's shareholding in Coforge increased to 5.52 per cent from 5.02 per cent in the company.
Capital Group through its two affiliates SmallCap World Fund Inc and New World Fund Inc hold a stake in the company.
Details of the sellers could not be ascertained.
On Thursday, shares of Coforge rose 3.55 per cent to close at Rs 5,084.45 apiece on the NSE.

First Published: May 23 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

