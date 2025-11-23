Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Carlyle launching $300 mn India side fund, eyes growth in key sectors

Carlyle launching $300 mn India side fund, eyes growth in key sectors

Carlyle's India fund will invest in financial services, advanced manufacturing, consumer, media and retail, technology and business services, and health care

Carlyle

Carlyle Group Inc. is launching an India side fund | Photo: Reuters

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ranjani Raghavan
 
Carlyle Group Inc. is launching an India side fund to operate along the firm’s sixth pan-Asia investment vehicle, to tap opportunities in everything from tech to health care. 
 
The private equity fund focused on the South Asian country is targeting about $300 million and the International Finance Corporation has proposed an investment of as much as $60 million, according to a Nov. 20 disclosure. 
 
Carlyle’s India fund will invest in financial services, advanced manufacturing, consumer, media and retail, technology and business services, and health care, according to the disclosure. It will operate alongside Carlyle’s CAP VI, the firm’s latest regional Asia vehicle, excluding Japan.   
 
 
Carlyle declined to comment. The firm’s new India fund was first reported by VCCircle. The company raised a separate 430 billion yen ($2.7 billion) Japan fund last year.

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

