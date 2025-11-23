Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Oyo Assets raises ₹125 crore in fresh funding round led by InCred

Oyo Assets raises ₹125 crore in fresh funding round led by InCred

Oyo Assets, also known as Sunday PropTech, is focused on acquiring and developing hotels in India across premium and mid-premium segments

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

The equity infusion will enable Oyo Assets (Sunday PropTech) to expand its presence in key leisure and business destinations. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oyo parent PRISM-backed Oyo Assets has raised ₹125 crore in a fresh funding round from a clutch of institutional and private investors led by InCred, according to sources.

Oyo Assets, also known as Sunday PropTech, is focused on acquiring and developing hotels in India across premium and mid-premium segments.

The equity infusion will enable Oyo Assets (Sunday PropTech) to expand its presence in key leisure and business destinations and enhance its asset management capabilities.

The funding amount in the latest round stands at ₹125 crore, people aware of the development said.

"The early performance of the portfolio demonstrates resilience, consistent cash flows, and clear unit-level profitability in a sector that is increasingly attracting organised capital. Sunday PropTech stands out for its coherent strategy and its ability to execute with precision. This capital raise strengthens the platform's ability to acquire high-quality assets at scale while maintaining robust financial discipline," Saurabh Jhalaria, Chief Investment Officer, InCred, told PTI.

 

Also Read

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Oyo parent PRISM announces new, simplified bonus plan for all shareholders

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Oyo's parent PRISM increases authorised share capital ahead of planned IPO

OYO Hotels & Homes

PRISM-backed Sunday PropTech to acquire 12 hotels in FY26 expansion push

oyo, oyo hotels, OYO Rooms

OYO Assets plans to acquire 12 hotels, expand premium, mid-premium segment

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Oyo parent Prism announces leadership realignment for global growth

Oyo Assets is targeting 12 hotel acquisitions in the current financial year, with 7 in advanced stages of discussion.

These hotels will be operated under PRISM's portfolio of brands, including Sunday Hotels, Palette Hotels, Townhouse and select US brands.

The additional capital will enable the company to accelerate its growth aspirations and allow it to scout more actively for attractively priced hotel investment opportunities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rupee

Adani group JV firm acquires Trade Castle Tech Park for ₹231 crore

Rupee

UFlex to invest over ₹700 cr to expand packaging film capacity in Karnataka

Shailesh Chandra

Domestic PV volumes to grow by 5% this fiscal: Tata Motors PV CEO

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo incurring loss at China Plant, hopes to achieve break-even by Q4

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce expects non-govt power biz to outgrow govt supplies by 2026-27

Topics : Oyo fundings InCred

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon