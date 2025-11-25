Casagrand sponsors London trip for 1K employees under reward programme

IPO-bound South Indian real estate major Casagrand has rewarded nearly 15 per cent or 1,000 of its close to 7,000 employees with a week-long fully sponsored holiday in London organised as part of its annual employee rewarding initiative, Profit Share Bonanza.

Through this profit share bonanza initiative, over 6,000 team members so far have travelled across the world to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai, Spain and several other destinations; experiences that many describe as life-changing and deeply affirming. Each year, the gesture becomes larger in scale, reinforcing the belief that the company’s success is written by its people and must be