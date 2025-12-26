Castrol India well placed for growth, but rich valuations cap sharp upside

What is the structure of the BP–Stonepeak transaction? As part of the transaction, the entire 100 per cent stake of CGHL will be transferred to a joint venture of Stonepeak and BP, with BP holding a minority 35 per cent stake. As required by Sebi, the acquirer has made an open offer for a 26 per cent public shareholding in Castrol India at Rs 194 per share. The stock has already traded up to the offer price.

Will the ownership change affect Castrol India’s operations? This transaction should not have any short- or medium-term impact on the operational performance of Castrol India. The company’s performance for the July–September quarter (Q3) of CY25 saw EBITDA margin rise by 150 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 30 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Castrol India’s accounting year runs from January to December. Volumes at 59 million litres were up 7 per cent Y-o-Y and met consensus expectations. Management said it would continue brand building, deepening and widening distribution, and launching new products.

How strong were Q3CY25 financials? The company has strong brand recognition, a robust balance sheet and healthy cash-flow generation. An improved product mix should support volumes and margins. Revenue in Q3CY25 was Rs 1,360 crore, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y. EBITDA at Rs 320 crore rose 13 per cent Y-o-Y, with margin expansion delivering a positive surprise. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 230 crore and also beat consensus estimates.

How extensive is Castrol India’s distribution network? The company expanded its network to 150,000 outlets across India, including nearly 40,000 rural outlets and 500 Rural Express points. About 25–30 per cent of its business-to-consumer (B2C) volume comes from rural outlets.

The service network includes over 750 Castrol Auto Service centres, around 33,000 independent bike workshops and about 11,500 multi-brand workshops. The full Auto Care product range is also available through e-commerce platforms, modern trade channels and over 67,000 physical outlets. In Q3, Castrol signed a memorandum of understanding with VinFast Auto India to provide after-sales support for electric vehicle (EV) customers through select workshops.

What is driving volume growth across segments? Volumes stood at 59 million litres, up 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter, with growth driven by personal mobility, where volumes rose 6 per cent Y-o-Y, commercial vehicles (CVs), up 8 per cent, and the industrial segment, which grew in the low double digits. Personal mobility contributes nearly 50 per cent of volumes, CVs account for about 38–40 per cent, and the remainder comes from the industrial segment.

How do input costs and currency movements affect margins? Around 50–55 per cent of base oil is imported, with the remainder sourced domestically. Lower crude prices translate into reduced raw material costs and better gross margins, though this benefit has been partly offset by a weaker rupee. EBITDA margin guidance is in the range of 22–25 per cent.

Raw material expenses and cost of goods sold rose 2–3 per cent in Q3CY25 due to optimisation of sourcing and formulation, and costs incurred in manufacturing. Base oil prices declined 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y for the year-to-date period. Recent product launches include Castrol All-in-One Helmet Cleaner, a foam spray solution addressing helmet hygiene.

What supports the long-term investment case for Castrol India? Castrol is the largest private lubricant player in India, with an installed capacity of 220 million litres and about 20 per cent market share in automotive lubricants. Backed by BP’s multinational parentage, it benefits from global expertise in advanced formulations. The company is also diversifying revenue streams through AutoCare and Chemical Management Services, including investments in EV fluids under the Castrol ON brand and cooling solutions for data centres.

Apart from strong margins and return ratios, Castrol India has a debt-free balance sheet with Rs 1,353 crore in cash reserves and a strong dividend payout track record. Healthy free cash flow generation, minimal capital expenditure requirements, high return on equity and dividends make it attractive. However, valuations remain significantly higher than peers such as Gulf Oil, and earnings are exposed to global crude price volatility and rupee weakness.