Central Bank extends festival offer, aims increasing retail asset book

The bank is offering low interest rate, waiver in processing fee and other facilities for customers during this period, Central Bank of India general manager (retail assets) Vivek Kumar said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

State-owned Central Bank of India has extended its festival offer for three months till March 31 with a view to increasing its retail asset book.
Earlier, the offer was till December 31, 2023.
The bank is offering low interest rate, waiver in processing fee and other facilities for customers during this period, Central Bank of India general manager (retail assets) Vivek Kumar said.
Cent Grih Laxmi Scheme and Cent Business Scheme are offering the lowest rate of interest across the industry starting from 8.35 per cent.
Last week, the bank also held meeting with major real estate developers across Delhi-NCR. About 150 Direct Sales Agents (DSAs) and 50 renowned builders across the region joined the event.
He also said that interest rates on most of the products have peaked and there is hardly any scope for further hike.
Rates on the liability side have also more or less saturated and liquidity position is within manageable range, he said.
On the co-lending model, he said the bank has built a substantial asset book through this.

Topics : Central Bank of India festival spending Bank interest rate

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

