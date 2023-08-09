Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.53%)
65499.32 -347.18
Nifty (-0.32%)
19508.80 -62.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.77%)
5378.00 + 41.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.25%)
37817.25 -95.25
Nifty Bank (-0.63%)
44679.25 -285.20
Heatmap

Book Lovers Day 2023: History, Importance, Quotes, and Everything

National Book Lovers Day is celebrated every year on August 9 to raise awareness about the importance of books and the unique place they hold in our lives

Book Lovers Day 2023

Book Lovers Day 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 10:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Book Lovers Day is celebrated yearly to celebrate the joy of learning, and reading and the curiosity that books create in the minds of people. Books are our dearest companions as they help us grow and learn, expand our imagination and understanding of our world. Be it fiction, non-fiction or informative books, these printed words together can make us travel the planet without moving an inch with a bunch of knowledge in it.

If you're a book lover, you realise that it is so fascinating to be stuck into a good story consistently, whether it's a brief novel, poem, or a suspense thriller. On August 9th, readers can get together whether in the library or anywhere to channel their vast excitement for books into one enormous intellectual party. People are urged to keep away their phones and take up a book today to get some interesting facts.

Book Lovers day: History

Books came into existence in many formats, including tablets, engravings, and manuscripts before the formation of paper. Each culture has its own framework for documenting the previous. Around 3500 B.C., Mesopotamians cut symbols onto clay tablets utilising a pointed tool produced using the calamus plant's stem which is known as Cuneiform. 

In 1436, the printing press was established in Germany by Johannes Gutenberg with the intention of printing books of Bibles. But, soon the press started to be utilised for printing different things and one of them was books. The printing press, computer and typewriter over the entire course of time has contributed enormously to how books are seen, printed, and marketed.

Also Read: National Handloom Day 2023:All you need to know about India's rich heritage

Although the scrolls from the 4th century B.C. are often referred to as the earliest books, the ancient collected book is "The Diamond Sutra," published in China on May 11, year 856.

National Book Lovers Day: Importance

Reading assists us with growing our thoughts and space for more current experiences to happen to us. There are no side-effects or bad impacts of reading. They also assist us with thinking further with new viewpoints. This hobby is the most loved among the public, and a way to approach to remove ourselves from the real world.

Also Read

'Historical' changes: Here is what the NCERT has dropped from text books

Books turn over a new leaf with boom in religion and spirituality

Google introduces new 'Reading practice' feature for Play Books, Kids Space

Govt orders inspection of Byju's account books following turmoil: Reports

International Booker Prize 2023: Six books shortlisted, Tamil 'Pyre' misses

Parliament passes Bill to empower Prez with management IIMs' accountability

IIT-Madras is set to begin registration for JAM 2023 exam on September 5

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Result: Round 1 seat allotment list out today

ICAI to release CA Foundation exam result June 2023, here's how to check

Nursing students can now opt for foreign language as optional subject


This day is praised by book lovers for bringing back the habit for reading and appreciating books for the sole motivation behind learning and hunting for information.

Also Read: IIT-Madras is set to begin registration for JAM 2023 exam on September 5

Lovers Day 2023: Quotes

    • "Today a reader, tomorrow a leader": Margaret Fuller
      
    • "A word after a word after a word is a power": Margaret Atwood
      
    • "Books are a uniquely portable magic:" Stephen King on 'A Memoir of the Craft’
      
    • "Books are mirrors: You only see in them what you already have inside you": Carlos Ruiz Zafón on 'The Shadow of the Wind'.
      
    • "Show me a family of readers, and I will show you the people who move the world": Napoleon Bonaparte. 

Topics : Book Book reading Book addict Literature Nobel Literature Bengali literature book clubs

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion Live NewsStock to Watch TodayRBI Repo RateGold-Silver PriceTop HeadlinesMPL Lays offWI vs IND 3rd T20 HighlightsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon