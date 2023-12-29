Sensex (    %)
                        
CESC gets board's approval to raise Rs 100 crore from Axis Bank via NCDs

Power utility CESC Ltd on Friday said it received board's approval for raising Rs 100 crore from Axis Bank through issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

Power utility CESC Ltd on Friday said it received board's approval for raising Rs 100 crore from Axis Bank through issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.
The committee of the board of directors at its meeting approved the allotment of 10,000 secured, unlisted, redeemable, rated non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis to Axis Bank Limited, CESC said in a regulatory filing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CESC Axis Bank Corporate fundraising Fundraising

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

