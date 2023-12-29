Sensex (    %)
                        
GE T&D India bags 74 million pound order from GE group's British arm

Both the entities are part of GE Group and this related party transaction has been approved by shareholders in last annual general meeting held on August 21, 2023

The company received the order on December 28 in the normal/ordinary course of business from UK Grid Solutions Limited, it said, adding that the transaction is done at arm's length

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

GE T&D India on Friday said it bagged an order worth 74 million pound (Rs 785 crore) from UK Grid Solutions Ltd for supply and manufacturing of HVDC Converter Transformer.
Both the entities are part of GE Group and this related party transaction has been approved by shareholders in last annual general meeting held on August 21, 2023, GE T&D India said in a regulatory filing.
The company received the order on December 28 in the normal/ordinary course of business from UK Grid Solutions Limited, it said, adding that the transaction is done at arm's length.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GE T&D India Manufacturing sector Power grids

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

