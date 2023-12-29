Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tata Coffee, Tata Consumer Products merger to be effective from January 1

Tata Coffee will merge with Tata Consumer, TCPL Beverages on January 1, the company said in its exchange filing on Thursday

Tata, Tata logo

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The scheme of arrangement between Tata Coffee Ltd (TCL), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) and its wholly owned subsidiary TCPL Beverages and Foods Ltd (TBFL) will be effective from January 1, 2024.

The scheme involves the demerger of Tata Coffee's plantation business into TCPL Beverages and Foods and the merger of the remaining business with Tata Consumer Products.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The board of directors of TCL, the scheme implementation committee of the board of TCPL, and the board of directors of TBFL have acknowledged that the conditions under Clause 29 of the scheme are duly fulfilled, Tata Coffee stated in its exchange filing on Thursday.

Accordingly, in terms of the scheme, the appointed date and the effective date of the scheme are January 1, 2024, the statement added.

The Tata company board will determine the allotment of TCPL shares to Tata Coffee shareholders on January 15, 2024.

The National Company Law Tribunal gave its approval for the scheme of arrangement among TCL, TBFL and TCPL on December 1. In March 2022, it announced the reorganisation plan in line with the company's priority of unlocking synergies and efficiencies. Following this announcement, TCPL stated that it would issue one equity share for every 22 equity shares held in TCL for the demerger of TCL's plantation business into TCPL.

For the merger of the remaining business, the company will issue 14 equity shares of TCPL for every 55 equity shares held in TCL.

Upon completion of the demerger and the amalgamation, TCL will stand dissolved and effectively, shareholders of TCL will receive three new equity shares of TCPL for every 10 equity shares of TCL.

Also Read

'Very, very proud': Anand Mahindra on Araku coffee gifted to G20 leaders

Stocks to Watch today: TCPL, Tata Coffee, PNB, Railtel, BoB, IDFC First Bk

World Coffee Conference in Bengaluru from Sept 25 to 28: All details here

Nestle rallies 6% to fresh high; sets Jan 5 as record date for stock split

Coffee Day Global settles with creditor; NCLAT sets aside insolvency order

PNB gets board approval to raise Rs 7,500 crore through QIP or FPO

HUL changes distributor margin structure, increases variable components

SoftBank set to offload over 16% stake as part of OFS in FirstCry's IPO

IIL invests Rs 700 cr in new vaccine plant to combat livestock disease

US companies are picky about investing in China except fast-food chains

Topics : Tata Consumer Products Tata Coffee merger BS Web Reports Tata group Tata group stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon