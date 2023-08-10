Chemplast Sanmar completes first phase of Rs 680 crore expansion plans

Chemplast Sanmar, a renowned manufacturer of chemicals and allied products and the flagship company of the Sanmar group, inaugurated the first phase of its multipurpose production block project on Thursday. This significant development was executed by the custom manufactured chemicals division of the company at an investment of around Rs 300 crore. The company has also announced its intentions to complete the second phase, with an additional investment of Rs 380 crore, within the next eight months.

Designed and constructed with best-in-class safety standards specifically tailored for such a facility, the new production block is fully automated. It is equipped with a state-of-the-art automation system and incorporates various sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing water consumption, according to a statement from the company.

Built safely in a record time period, the block exemplifies Chemplast Sanmar's ability to create and bring online a multipurpose production facility that meets the highest global standards. "My sincere thanks to the project engineering and operations team that worked tirelessly over the past 12 months to get us to this moment. This new block aligns with our commitment to expand in the Custom Manufactured Chemicals business, and we are pleased to offer this world-class asset to meet our customers' needs,” said Vijay Sankar, Chairman of the company.

He further elaborated on the division's capabilities, stating, “The Custom Manufactured Chemicals Division manufactures advanced intermediates and active ingredients for global agrochemical, pharmaceutical, and fine chemical innovators. Led by a skilled team of chemists and engineers, the division has invested in cutting-edge production blocks, as well as Pilot and research and development (R&D) facilities to handle a wide array of chemistries and processes.”

The inauguration of the first phase marks a significant milestone in Chemplast Sanmar's expansion plans, reflecting the company's dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability.